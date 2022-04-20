Lavanya: 'Weekend, please don't leave me'













Mumbai: South star Lavanya Tripathidoes not want the weekend to leave her, going by her post on social media.

Lavanya posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday night.In the picture, the actress is seen sitting dressed in a black crop top paired with beige pants. To complete her look, she wore big sunglasses. "Weekend, please don't leave me," she captioned the image.

On the professional front, Lavanya, who gainedA popularity with her work in films such as "Doosukeltha", "Bramman" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH", will be seen in the Telugu film titled "A1 Express", co-starring Sundeep Kishan.

The film is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Natpe Thunai" and is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

—IANS

