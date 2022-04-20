LAVA Launches Its First 4G-enabled Tablet At Rs.8,799

New Delhi: Indian mobile handset company LAVA on Friday unveiled its first 4G tablet "IvoryS 4G" that can be used for both work and entertainment purposes. The Rs.8,799 device packs 7-inch HD display, 1 GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM to provide lag-free experience to the consumers. "As per industry reports, India will have over 300 million 3G and 4G subscribers by 2018. With our vision to empower people, we are committed to drive the 4G adoption in India and `IvoryS 4G` is a step further in that direction," said Raman Sharma, vice president and head of tablets and IT, LAVA International Ltd, in a statement. The device supports bands GSM 900 and 1800 MHz, HSPA, offers dual SIM (4G+3G/2G) connectivity and houses 3,000 mAh battery. "IvoryS 4G" has 16GB internal memory expandable up to 32GB via microSD card. The tablet runs on Android Lollipop 5.1 operating system. It is equipped with 5MP auto-focus rear camera with a flash along with 3.2MP front camera. Additionally, the device features full HD (1080p) video playback and recording. It will soon be available at retail stores, multi-brand outlets and online platforms.