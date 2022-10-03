Lava launches its 1st 5G phone, to be priced around Rs 10k

New Delhi: Homegrown smartphone brand Lava International on Monday launched its of first 5G smartphone - Lava Blaze 5G - for its consumer in the country, which is likely to be priced around Rs 10,000.

The pre-bookings for the 5G smartphone, which was unveiled at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, will commence around Diwali this year.

'It has always been our desire to develop an accessible 5G smartphone that is made in India. The product aligns with the larger vision of providing the next generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point,' Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

'The Lava Blaze 5G is dedicated to every #ProudlyIndian smartphone user that dreams of seeing their country emerge as the next tech superpower. With the launch of this smartphone we are making the power of 5G technology accessible to all,' Raina added.

The smartphone sports 50MP AI triple rear camera and 8MP front camera for a superior photography experience and selfies.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and has 4GB+3GB Virtual RAM for a high end and lag free user experience and 128 GB internal store. It houses a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

'The new 5G smartphone aims to make cutting-edge technology accessible to all. This collaboration is a part of our commitment furthering the government's Design in India vision,' said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

The Lava Blaze 5G features a large 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support along with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also features latest security features with a side mounted ultra-fast fingerprint unlock.

—IANS