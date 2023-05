Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and JAXA hereby announce the launch schedule of H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 35 (H-IIA F35) which encapsulates MICHIBIKI No. 3, (Quasi-Zenith Satellite System; geostationary orbit)





Launch Date:

August 12, 2017





Launch Time:

1:40 p.m. (JST, Japan Standard Time) *





Launch Window:

1:40 p.m. though 10:14 p.m. (JST)





Reserved Launch Period:

August 13 through September 30, 2017

* Launch time during the reserved launch period will vary.