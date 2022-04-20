Launch Of Soyuz Rocket Rescheduled Due To Bad Weather

Moscow: The launch of a Russian Soyuz-ST-A rocket with Falcon Eye 2 satellite for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ben postponed until December 1 due to bad weather, Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin announced on Monday.

"Rescheduled for tomorrow due to weather conditions in Kourou," TASS News Agency quoted Rogozin as saying in a tweet. Initially, the lift-off from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou, French Guiana, was scheduled for Sunday. But on Saturday, Rogozin said that the launch was postponed until Monday.

Meanwhile, a source from the space industry told TASS on November 27 that the final tests of the Soyuz-ST-A carrier rocket at the Kourou spaceport had been successful and no faults had been found.

On November 23, a source told TASS that Roscosmos specialists had found technical problems with the rocket during preparations for its launch from the Guiana Space Center. The source explained that a leakage of the electric pneumatic valve had been found during tests at the assembly and measuring compound. A new item was brought from Russia to replace it. —IANS