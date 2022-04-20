Launch Of CII@125 In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is celebrating its 125th birth anniversary this year. In order to commemorate its anniversary, the organization has been hosting several events in different parts of India under the theme CII@125: Business and Beyond. In 1895, five leading engineering companies came together to form a new entity and collectively work towards building the nation. Today, this body is known as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), an institution devoted to enhancing Indian industry's role in national development. Celebrating 125 years in 2020, CII aims to reinforce its deep alignment with India's journey and renew its vision for integrating with society.

As part of the celebrations, CII Uttarakhand State council is organising a series of social & developmental activities including, cleanliness drives, cyclathon, environmental awareness sessions, industry interactions with youth, sessions on health, hygiene & sanitation and the like, said Mr Mukesh Goyal, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council. A CII delegation led by Mr Mukesh Goyal, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council & Mr Ashok Windlass, Vice Chairman, along with Past Chairpersons Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Mr Hemant Arora, Mrs Lovelena Mody met Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Uttarakhand and formally launched CII@125. The delegation briefed Hon'ble Chief Minister that during the year CII will be organising various social activities in the State to mark 125 years of its existence.

The delegation also discussed on the growth of industry in the State including recent Amendments to the Doon Valley Notification.

Hon'ble Chief Minister was appreciative of CII initiatives and congratulated the delegation on 125 years of CII.