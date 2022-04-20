Launch Of Brucellosis Programme Under NADCP In UT Chandigarh

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The first round of Brucellosis vaccine under National Animal Disease Control Program (NADCP) has been launched by the Department of Animal Husbandry & Fisheries in U.T. Chandigarh today at village Maloya.

On the occasion Sh S.S. Gill,IAS, Secretary Animal Husbandry & Fisheries told that National Animal Disease Control Program (NADCP) is Central Govt. Scheme for eradication of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in livestock. The aim of the program is to control the livestock disease by 2025 and eradicate these by 2030. The program aims at vaccinating over 21000 livestock of Chandigarh free of cost which includes Cattle, Buffalo, Sheep, Goats and Pigs against FMD and all bovines female calves against the brucellosis disease.

Sh. Tejdeep Singh Saini,PCS, Director Animal Husbandry while launching “BRUCELLOSIS VACCINATION CAMPAIGN” said that all eligible population of 4-8 months female calves will be vaccinated under this program. This program will be concluded in next 15 days i.e. on 20th August, 2021. He further stated that prevalence of animal disease is serious impediment to the growth of the Livestock Sector. Losses due Brucellosis are humongous and often beyond estimation. Brucellosis disease have a direct negative impact on trade of milk and other livestock products. Therefore, it is imperative to control Brucellosis by vaccinating the target population in continuous and systematic manner. The program will be undertaken under COVID-19 guidelines at present by the department.

Dr. Kanwarjit Singh Bhangoo, Joint Director Animal Husbandry revealed that the Brucellosis is a dreadful zoonotic disease. It is largely effecting the cattle population and in considerable extent to human population also. This Bacterial disease causes production loses in livestock due to abortions, increased calving intervals and ultimately huge loss of milk production. The disease can be transmitted to human being via contact with cattle and buffalo when they give birth or abort or by consumption of raw dairy products. The control of brucellosis by vaccination of calves could give protection to animals and reduce production losses, and further protects human in direct contact of livestock in rural areas.