Lathicharge on protesting JAP supporters in Patna

Patna: Jan Adhikar Party President Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav along with several others held a protest against the three new Central farm laws here on Tuesday.

The police undertook a mild baton charge and used water cannons to disperse the protestors. Pappu Yadav wanted to march to the Raj Bhawan and hand over a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan.

The supporters of the JAP have been sitting on a dharna in the Agam Kuan police station area here for the last one week. On Tuesday around 4 p.m., Pappu Yadav along with his party members started a march towards Raj Bhawan. The police blocked their way with barricades and did not allow them to move ahead.

The agitators then sat on the road to protest against the farm laws.

"We as countrymen have constitutional rights to protest against wrongdoing in society. Here, the central government has brought black laws to privatise the agriculture sector and grab the land of farmers. We have strong objection to it and hence we are protesting against it. The local administration wants to snatch our rights given to us by the Constitution of the country," Yadav said.

He added that the farmers of Bihar too are against the farm laws enacted by the NDA government. The leaders of the BJP explaining their benefits to the farmers through Jan Samvad and by organising panchayats is just an eyewash. We stand by the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, UP and other states protesting at the borders of Delhi, he said.

