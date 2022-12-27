Latest Madical Techniques Live Operative Workshop At AIIMS, Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Live operative workshop was organized by the Department of Urology, AIIMS Rishikesh. During the programe urologists from different fields had a comprehensive discussion on the latest techniques of treatment related to urology.

During the workshop organized by the Department of Urology, AIIMS Rishikesh, urologists from different fields shared their views and experiences and informed about the latest techniques of treatment related to urological diseases. Executive Director of institute Professor(Dr.) Meenu Singh said in her message that by organizing live operative workshop, urologists will get an opportunity to understand closely the modern techniques of treatment related to urinary obstruction.

Dr. Ankur Mittal, Hod of Urology described the live workshop as a great opportunity for urologists to gain experience. He said that the benefit of this workshop will be given especially to those doctors who treat urinary retention related diseases. He described Urethroplasty technique as a better technique of treatment. Dr. Mittal said that it is very important for us to learn and understand the latest medical techniques for better quality treatment. Dr. A.K. Mandal said that this workshop will prove to be effective for better process and experience of treatment.

During the live operative workshop, live demonstration of the surgery procedure of the ongoing patients in the operation theatre. Senior Surgeon and Head of the Department of Urology Dr. Ankur Mittal, Urologists Dr. Vikas Panwar, Dr. Sanjay Kulkarni and Dr. Pankaj Joshi were present in OT. During this, the team of doctors present in OT also explained in detail about the use of penile implant technique and the benefits of this technique to the patient.

The workshop was also addressed by Dr. Sanjay Kulkarni (elected president of National Urology Society) and Dr. Pankaj Joshi. During this Dr. Sanjay Kumar Goyal, President of Uttarakhand Urology Society, Dr. Mamon, Dr. Ashwani Kandari, Dr. Amar Kumar, Dr. Rajeev Sarpal, Dr. Shikhar Agarwal, Dr. Piyush Gupta of AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr. Gurpremjit Singh, Dr. Akshay, Dr. Gautam, Dr. Harshit, Dr. Mehul and many others were present.