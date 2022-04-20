Late Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at US SC

Washington: Late US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the womens rights champion who died of pancreatic cancer on September 18, will lie in repose for two days at the Supreme Court where she served for 27 years.

Ginsburg's casket, draped in the American flag and surrounded by bouquets of white flowers, was placed under the portico at the top of the front steps of the Supreme Court building on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.



After lying in repose at the apex court till Thursday, she will then become the first woman to lie in state in the Capitol on Friday and only the second Supreme Court Justice to receive the rare honour.



On Wednesday, mourners lined up outside the court to pay their respects to the feminist icon who was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.



Almost all of them wore masks and kept distance.



Among them, some brought flowers, some came with banners with words in honour of the liberal icon, and others wore shirts imprinted with her images or quotes.



Earlier in the day, a memorial service for Ginsburg was held inside the Supreme Court and was attended by her family, friends, and fellow members on the court's bench.



"I offer our heartfelt condolences on the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Chief Justice John Roberts said in his remarks.



"That loss is widely shared but we know that it falls most heavily on the family."



Also on Wednesday, former President Bill Clinton, who appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, along with his wife and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stopped by to pay their respects.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is scheduled to pay his respects on Thursday, according to the White House.



Ginsburg will be laid to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery, which is across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., according to the Supreme Court.



Flags outside some federal buildings have been lowered to half staff to mark Ginsburg's death.



Trump has said he will name Ginsburg's replacement on Saturday.



Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate, appear to have enough votes to confirm the pick, which would cement a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court.



Democrats have opposed moving forward with a vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee, arguing that the November election is only several weeks away, all but ensuring a fierce confirmation battle on Capitol Hill.



–IANS

