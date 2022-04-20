Late Justice Ginsburg's statue to be erected in Brooklyn next yr

New York: A bronze statue of late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York City in March 2021, marking the legal trailblazer's 88th birthday.

The statue "will commemorate her leadership in the struggle for gender equality and society's broader march for human rights", and it will be installed during Women's History Month next year, the group behind the work said in a statement on Friday.

The artists who created the statue worked with Ginsburg and got her approval for the sculpture, which "reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner", Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

"With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights," it added.

The statue is just the latest announcement of plans to honour Ginsburg in Brooklyn.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and state Governor Andrew Cuomo have respectively announced their plans to establish a statue in the NYC borough.

Ginsburg was an associate justice of the Supreme Courtfrom 1993 until her death on September 18 due to pancreatic cancer.

The second female justice on the US highest court, Ginsburg was widely acclaimed as a legal pioneer advocating gender equality.

