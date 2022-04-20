Late Justice Ginsburg's statue to be erected in Brooklyn

New York: A statue of the late US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in her native Brooklyn, one of the five boroughs of New York City, to honour her life and legacy of the women's rights champion, state Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

On Wednesday, the New York state government announced the setting up of a 23-member commission to oversee the creation of the statue, reports Xinhua news agency.

It includes members of Ginsburg's family, close friends, esteemed colleagues and other leaders.

The commission will provide recommendations to the Governor regarding the artist, design, location and installation of the memorial statue.

"Justice Ginsburg will forever stand as a singular figure in history, unmatched in her pursuit of justice and equality under the law for all Americans," Cuomo tweeted on Thursday.

"Only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg was a tireless champion for women's rights and throughout her lifetime brilliantly navigated a complex landscape of gender-based discrimination to ultimately ascend to the highest court in the land.

"She leveraged that position to fiercely advocate for equal rights and ensure those who followed in her footsteps would face fewer obstacles along the way," he added.

Ginsburg was an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the US from 1993 until her death on September 18 due to pancreatic cancer.

The second female justice on the country's highest court, Ginsburg, 87, was widely acclaimed as a legal pioneer advocating gender equality.

