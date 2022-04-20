Lata Mangeshkar wishes luck to 'talented' Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has wished luck to "Fanney Khan" actor Anil Kapoor, whom she finds talented. Lata on Friday shared a song titled "Achche Din" from the film, which is designed as an ode to Lata Mangeshkar. It is about a teenaged girl named Lata Sharma, aspiring to be a singer like her legendary namesake.

"Namaskar. Anil Kapoorji ek guni abhineta hain. Mere Anilji aur Boneyji ke saath bahut acche aur pariwarik sambandh hai, unke mata aur pitaji se bhi mere acche sambandh the. Main Anilji ki nayi film ko bahut shubhkaamanayein deti hun. (Anil Kapoor is one talented actor. I have a very good relationship with Anil and Boneyji. I had a good bond with their parents too. I send my good wishes to Anil's new film),"

"Fanney Khan" is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film "Everybody's Famous". It is being co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar.

The film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Divya Dutta and Rajkummar Rao.



