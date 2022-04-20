Lata Mangeshkar dedicates song to her 'Dadda' Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has dedicated an unreleased song to late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The poem titled 'Than Gayi, Maut se than gay' which was written by Vajpayee, has been sung by Mangeshkar.The music has been given by Mayuresh Pai.

The Bharat Ratna awardee singer took to Twitter to inform the same and tweeted, "Mere dadda Atal Ji ek sadhupurush the. Himalaye jaise unche aur Ganga jaise pavitra the. Maine unki kuch kavitayein jab record ki thi ye ek kavita album mei nahi thi. Wo kavita mai unki yaad ko arpan karti hu (My brother was a saint. He was as magnificent as the Himalayas and as pure as the Ganga River. When I recorded some of his poems, this one poem was not in the album. I offer that poem today to his memory."

Express her grief over the demise of Vajpayee, the veteran singer said that the former prime minister was an unparalleled leader but for her, he will always remain her "Dadda"(brother) .

"An unparalleled leader but to me, he will always be my 'Dadda'. In understanding the lives of great men, I found that their victory was over themselves. The one person who reflected this was Atalji," said Mangeshkar.

"His evolved and spiritual appreciation of the two most profound realities of life and death put him at peace with himself. He very gracefully embraced the harsh realities and rose above them. In his memory, I humbly bow down," she added.