Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have come together for a new music album titled Mein Hawaa

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and her sister, veteran singer Asha Bhosle have come together for a new music album titled Mein Hawaa.Lata ji, 85, has produced the album in which Asha jiand Shaan have lent their voices." Namaskar. I am very happy to share with you that my record label LM Music is set to launch a new album Mein Hawaa in which Asha Bhosle and Shaan have sung," Lata jiposted on Twitter. "The music has been composed by newcomer Rohan Shah and he has done a very good job. I hope that you all will love the album," she added.