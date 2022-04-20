Last Rites Of Army Jawan Conducted With Full State Honours In Meerut

Meerut: The last rites of Army Jawan Ajay Kumar, who was martyred in an encounter on February 18, were conducted with full state honours in his ancestral village, here on Tuesday.

The last journey of the martyr was taken out from the Meerut Cantt in the morning. Senior officials of the Army, police and the administration, along with State Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, MPs and MLAs, were present in the around four-km long journey. West UP Sub-Area Commander Major General PS Sai, Army Hospital's Commandant Brigadier SC Gupta and the Command Officer of 18 Garhwal Regiment paid their homage to the martyr.

The mortal remains of the martyr reached Bassi Tikri village in the morning, from where they were taken to the ITI ground situated in Patla, for the last rites. A large number of people from neighbouring villages also turned up for paying their tributes to the martyr on his last journey.

Meerut SP (City) Ranvijay Singh said that following security measures, the Meerut district was divided in four sectors and 3 DSPs, 8 police inspectors, 25 sub-inspectors and 82 constables were deployed for duty. All these policemen went to the martyr's ancestral village Bassi Tikri with the mortal remains, while the Army Jawans were also present. Meerut In-charge Minister Siddharthnath Singh, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, Meerut's BJP MLAs Dinesh Khatik, Sangeet Som, Jitendra Satwai, Somendra Tomar, Satveer Tyagi, MP Rajendra Agarwal and Union Minister Satpal Singh went to the ancestral residence of the martyr and condoled the family of the Jawan. UNI