Last Day Of Kumbh: Over 1 Cr Pilgrims Take Dip In Sangam On Maha Shivratri

Prayagraj: Over one crore devotees took a holy dip at Sangam here, the confluence of Yamuna, Ganga and mythical Saraswati, on Maha Shivratri and the last day of Kumbh Mela on Monday.

On the Shiv Ratri festival of Kumbh Mela, the masses of devotees in Kumbh Nagri emerged since Sunday afternoon. The devotees took dip at more than 40 bathing ghats set up within a range of 8 Kms in Sangam area without any trouble. The mela administration had made extensive arrangements for this last holy bathing. According to information received from the mela administration, more than one crore pilgrims left their destination after having a holy snan in Sangam since Sunday afternoon.

Mela Adhikari informed the newspersons here that from Makar Sankranti snan to the Shiv Ratri, a total of around 25 crore devotees had taken a bath in the holy Sangam during the Kumbh. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will formally announce the closure of the Kumbh. Three world records were also made during the Kumbh. The crowd of devotees kept pouring in the Kumbh nagri for having dip in the confluence rivers. On the other side, there were constant visits of devotees at the Arail Ghat, Sangam Noze, Qila Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Shastri Bridge and other ghats.

The top brass also monitored the crowd and instructed their subordinates to do the same in a proper manner along with the deployment of police force at ghats. Home-guards, volunteers etc also continued to cooperate with devotees and pilgrims right from the bathing ghats including entry points and other major crossings of the city. At each and every ghat, barricading had been done and warning boards installed for the convenience of the pilgrims. Apart from holy dip, donations, charities etc were the main features of the sacred day. Devotees not only from UP but neighbouring states like MP, Bihar and Jharkhand and other states had arrived in Sangam City braving the chilly weather conditions. According to their faith, devotees believe that all wishes come true on this pious day.

Mela authorities also claimed that other facilities in terms of medical and health, transportation, sanitation, bathing ghats, security, fire services, ration distribution, lost and found, potable water, pollution control, milk supply and other civic amenities had been upgraded. Extensive arrangements were also made to transport the devotees to the bathing ghats. The devotees were constantly being provided the information regarding the time schedule of the bus and trains after their bathing in the Sangam to reach their respective destination. UNI