Last date of filing GST returns extended due to Kerala floods: FM Goyal

New Delhi: In the wake of havoc created by floods in Kerala, Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday extended the last date of filing GST returns for the months of July and August.

'In light of the inconvenience faced by the people of Kerala due to the flood situation, the GST returns for the month of July can now be filed by October 5th, and the returns for the month of August can now be filed by October 10th,' Mr Goyal wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

In order to facilitate filing of easy GST returns, Mr Goyal said, the Government has extended the due date of filing GSTR-3B return to August 24, 2018.

'We are committed to ensuring that GST is a Good and Simple Tax,' he said in another Tweet.

Over the past week, the entire southern state has been in the grip of a massive, unprecedented flood: the last time anything like this has happened was in 1924.