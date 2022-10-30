Lashkar, Jaish camps grow in PoK; significant infiltration likely

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) just took Pakistan off of its "grey list." Once more, the possibility of greater cross-border terrorist activity is present.

According to sources from intelligence agencies, there has been a stir in recent days among the terrorist launch pads and training camps that are present in PoK. Major infiltration schemes are being developed in India by terrorists connected to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) organisations.

Sources claim that training facilities for these organisations have doubled over the border. Terrorist activity has also increased, and more than 200 are currently attempting to enter the nation ahead of a major snowstorm.

Terrorist bases and launch pads have reportedly been relocated to a number of locations close to the border, according to the information. Operations are based out of homes on the other side of the border.

In addition to this, terrorists are looking for fresh entrances into Indian territory.

The LeT, JeM, and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) training camps in PoK's Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Mansehra, Bhimber, etc. have begun operating actively. In PoK, where there has been a significant rise in the number of terrorists, there are more than 20 launch pads. They are receiving assistance from both the Pakistani army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to sources, who also stated that ISI is planning to use PoK to smuggle terrorists into India.

More than 100 terrorists have recently crossed the border to the launch pads in the Jammu and Kashmiri areas of Machil, Keran, and Gurez.

Security troops on the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) have boosted their vigilance since Pakistan was removed from the list. Security forces have been ordered to patrol the border with utmost attention in anticipation of an upsurge in infiltration attempts under the cover of strong fog and precipitation. According to sources, infiltration routes become impassable after significant snowfall, which is why other routes are being looked for.

Terrorist infiltration into J&K significantly decreased, and their financial support was likewise restricted. However, Pakistan is currently attempting to carry out its terrorist intentions once more.

Security services anticipate that there may be an increase in instances like infiltration, funding for terrorism, and narco-terrorism given the terrorists' increased activity during the previous week.

Amit Shah, the union home minister, recently claimed that after Article 370 was repealed, terrorist attacks have decreased by 34% and security force fatalities have decreased by 54%.

