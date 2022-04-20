Larsen & Toubro opens digitally-enabled Corporate Experience Centre ''Planet L&T''

New Delhi: Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has opened ''Planet L&T'', a digitally-enabled Corporate Experience Centre that provides an immersive-experience through 12 high-tech zones.

It said robots ''Elle'' and ''Tee'' navigate Planet L&T visitors, symbolising L&T''s thrust on state-of-the-art tech experiences.

"L&T, India''s leading engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services conglomerate, opened the doors to ''Planet L&T,'' its sprawling new digitally-enabled corporate experience center," the company said in a statement.

Located at its newly-built ''A M Naik Tower'' in Powai, Mumbai, the center is spread over close to 10,500 square feet.

Planet L&T offers visitors an immersive experience of eight decades of the organization''s history and a glimpse into how technology is shaping its future.

"Planet L&T is a testimony to the legacy the group has built over the past eight decades... It is aligned with our continued focus on digitalization, and adoption of futuristic, disruptive technologies. It will play an important role, in helping narrate L&T''s stories that have shaped our nation and the world," said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro.

The company said the experience centre is divided into twelve key zones, enabling visitors to take the tour or focus on specific aspects of L&T''s past, present, and future.

The focus on technology is demonstrated upfront in the entrance lobby where ''Elle'' and 'Tee', robotic hosts, greet and guide visitors to the first zone – the Welcome Dome, it said adding, a short film played on a mini-planetarium styled screen welcomes guests to Planet L&T and showcases the ethos of the experience center.

The tour at 'Planet L&T' begins with one of the corporate storytellers ushering the guests to the ''Milestones Zone,'' where an interactive screen brings eight decades of L&T''s history to life.

The next zone, ''Legacy of Leadership,'' features the contribution of its outstanding leaders, beginning with the founders going up to the current leadership.

''The Nationalist,'' as L&T''s Chairman, AM Naik is popularly referred to, is a zone that features the transformative journey that Naik has taken L&T on, the company said.

The zone, ''Into the Future'' enables visitors to discover how L&T is leveraging emerging technologies.

The ''Deep Dive'' zone provides a glimpse into key technologies introduced by L&T. An 8-foot digital table captures how the company makes things faster, better and more cost-effective through specific technologies, the company said.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries. —PTI