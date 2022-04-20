Larissa Bonesi on working with Abbas-Mustan in 'Penthouse'

Mumbai: Actress Larissa Bonesi will be seen in the upcoming web-series "Penthouse" by Abbas-Mustan. She says she cannot put into words how incredible the directors are.

The series also stars Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal, along with Mouni Roy, Pranati Rai Prakash and Sharman Joshi.

"It was amazing to watch, learn and act with every single one of them. I am -- let's say -- new, so for me being able to act besides them was a privilege. Stillness and passion are what I learnt during this journey," she said.

"Coming to the directors, they are the sweetest and most amazing professionals I've worked so far! I will always cherish every single moment on the set of 'Penthouse'," the actress added.

Larissa was seenin the 2013 zombie comedy "Go Goa Gone". She has also worked with Jass Manak in the song "Yes or no", and was also seen with Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff in the song "Are you coming".

