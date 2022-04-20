Large crowds as Modi resumes road show in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday resumed the second leg of his mega road show in this Uttar Pradesh temple town as a large crowd of supporters and BJP workers eagerly awaited him.

The Prime Minister first flew to the Police Lines in a special Indian Air Force chopper from the airport and made way in his bullet-proof car in a convoy to the Pandeypur area, from where his second leg of road show was to commence.

The five-km road show would be from Police Lines to Kashi Vidyapeeth.

A number of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders greeted Modi at the helipad and presented him bouquets.

Thousands of people were lined up along the routes of Modi's road show and the enthusiastic crowds occasionally broke into 'Modi, Modi' chants.

Varanasi is also Modi's parliamentary constituency.