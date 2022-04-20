Lara Dutta: It's easy to lose perspective

New Delhi: Actress Lara Dutta is shooting for a project in the middle of nowhere, and being close to nature helps her ponder about life and the ever-evolving new reality. "You learn every single day," Lara told IANS when asked about adapting to new reality and shooting in the new normal. "I'm on a set in the middle of nowhere in India. It's quite rustic. It's quite a bit of a jungle out here, but it is fantastic. I was just telling (husband) Mahesh (Bhupathi) that I got bitten on the eye by something I can't even identify. I've never seen so many species of insects in life," she added.

"So, everyday is a learning experience. It gives you perspective. Saying from an actor's point of view, our lives are quite small, with our work and the people we know, and fans that we have. It's easy to lose perspective sometimes. This (experience) opens you up. I've been spending the past month on location, literally sitting under star laden skies, which we don't see in Mumbai, and pointing out at constellations. It is fabulous," she said.

After the pandemic-induced lockdown, the actress completed shooting for the spy thriller "BellBottom" in the UK, along with Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. She is currently shooting at an undisclosed project.

Talking about adapting to the new normal, she said: "It is an ongoing process. Everyone is really adapting to the new normal. I completed an entire film, and am working on a series. So, life goes on. You have to learn to function within what is now called 'the new normal'. The children have been really adaptable. (The pandemic) has made one question your priorities in life and the things that are really important to you, which is why what we expose our children to right now, gathers even more importance than before."

Lara feels one is always on a "learning curve".

"I think it's nice that you don't lose the child inside you," said the actress, who is associated with the ongoing "Discovery Plus The Big Learning Festival", which aims to engage people in the right kind of information and knowledge.

The festival will end on October 11. Other celebrities associated with the fest are Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, and Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.



—IANS