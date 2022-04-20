Lara Dutta Takes Fans Back To Her Miss Universe Crowning Moment In 2000; See Pic

Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi has been reliving her Miss Universe 2000 victory day on May 12 through a series of photos in which she is seen participating in the swimsuit round, gracefully posing in an evening gown and finally wearing the prestigious crown.

"20 years to the day!! 12 th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe!" Lara captioned the snaps.

She was the second Indian after Sushmita Sen to win the Miss Universe crown.

Later, she entered Bollywood with the 2003 film "Andaaz". In addition to acting, she also mentors aspiring models for international beauty contests.

In March, Lara had said her hunger and curiosity about things have kept her going since the time she won the title of Miss Universe.

"I think it's just hunger and curiosity. I don't feel like I want to be limited to any one thing. I never said, 'I am just a beauty queen or just an actress'. When that's done, I am always wondering now what's next can I do so, yeah, that keeps me going," Lara had said.

She is currently being lauded for her comedy-action web series "Hundred", which will be back with another season.

