Lara Dutta excited for 'Singh is Bling'

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back' has released today and actress Lara Dutta is going to star with the action superstar on their next project on Saturday. Lara and Akshay have previously worked together in movies like 'Khakee', 'Housefull' and 'Bhagam Bhaag'. The movie helmed by Prabhu Deva is expected to release on 2 October 2015. The movie will also star Yo Yo Honey Singh and Amy Jackson