    Menu
    India

    Laptop can be a quite potent source of leakage: Piyush Goyal on laptop import restriction

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Thursday, Piyush Goyal, the minister of business and industry for the Union, claimed that the decision to limit laptop imports was motivated by security concerns.

    The minister has assured the public that neither the supply nor the price would be affected, and that the government is open to dialogue with the business community and exploring alternative solutions.

    "Now, this is a problem, and it's a big deal in terms of security. No electric vehicles, not even Teslas, are permitted in the vicinity of Chinese President Xi Jinping. For the simple reason that even the presence of an automobile near China's premier poses security dangers that must be taken very seriously. Goyal argued that India needed to take precautions against countries that were hostile towards his nation.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Laptop minister of business and industry Piyush Goyal security concerns China President Xi Jinping
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in