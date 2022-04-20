Lapse in delisting items from CAPF canteens, action initiated

New Delhi: Centre''s initiative to begin sale of only "Swadeshi" items in CAPF canteens from Monday faced hurdle with the leak of a list of delisted imported products "erroneously" issued by the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB).

Within an hour after issuing the list of 1,026 imported products delisted from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) canteens, the Centre withdrew the list and said a revised one will be issued soon.

However, Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Chairman, Welfare and Rehabilitation Board (WARB), A.P. Maheshwari, clarified that the list was "erroneously" issued and action has been initiated into the matter.

The list, issued on May 29, included foreign products like wireless headphone, pedestal fan, glide steam iron, microwave, water heater, branded footwear, chocolates and gadgets.

"This is clarified that the list issued by the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar on May 29, 2020 regarding delisting of certain products has been erroneously issued at the level of CEO. The list has been withdrawn and action is being initiated for the lapse," the CRPF DG said in a statement.

As per the list, the 1,026 imported goods would not be available from Monday at CAPF canteens. The canteens will be permitted to sell only Swadeshi products from June 1, in keeping with the earlier guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs following its announcement on May 13 in this regard.

After withdrawing the list, the Centre ordered to issue a fresh and revised list of the delisted products.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that only Swadeshi goods will be sold at CAPF canteens. The MHA order had said only Made in India products will be sold in all central paramilitary forces'' canteens from June.

Items delisted in the earlier list belonged to companies like Abbott Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Acetron Enterprise Pvt Ltd, Bagzone Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Borosil Glass Works Ltd, Cavinkare Pvt Ltd, Skechers, Ferraro India and Redbull India. Products by Victorinox and Safilo (Polaroid) were also banned from being sold at the central paramilitary force canteens.

The KPKB is the parent body that runs paramilitary canteens across India, and it has divided all products into three categories. Category 1 will indicate products that are ''Purely Made in India'', Category 2 will mean ''raw materials imported'' but products manufactured or assembled in India, while Category 3 will refer to ''Purely Imported Products''.

Products falling under Category 1 and Category 2 will be allowed to be on the KPKB inventory and for sale through the canteens whereas products falling under Category 3 will stand de-listed with effect from June 1 and their sale will not be allowed.

"In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, only Swadeshi goods will be sold through KPKB Bhandars with effect from June 1, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product-wise information was sought from all the registered firms," the KPKB said in a letter sent to all paramilitary forces.

The Central canteens sell products to cater to almost 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh security personnel employed in the CRPF, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles.

