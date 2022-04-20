Lanus Beat Racing To Keep Pressure On Leaders

Buenos Aires: Eugenio Mena scored a late own goal as Lanus rose to third in the Argentinian Superliga standings with a 1-0 win over defending champions Racing Club.

The result late on Saturday ended a three-game winless run for Lanus and moved them equal on points with leaders Boca Juniors and second-placed Argentinos Juniors, reports Xinhua news agency.

Fourth-placed River Plate are two points further back but have two games in hand, starting with Sunday''s home match against San Lorenzo. Racing remained fifth in the 24-team standings, one point adrift of River.

Earlier on Saturday, Arsenal Sarandi rose to eighth after goals from Juan Cruz and Juan Garcia gave them a 2-0 win at Huracan.

In other matches, Newell''s Old Boys drew 2-2 at Atletico Tucuman and Union Santa Fe held Talleres to a goalless draw in Cordoba.

