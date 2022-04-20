Languages Should Come Together And Move Ahead: Prof Raj Kumar

Dept of Hindi, Punjabi and English join hands to host a webinar on New Education Policy and Indian Languages

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The three language Departments of Panjab University today came together to host a webinar on 'New Education Policy and Indian Languages'. The Dept of Hindi, Dept of Punjabi and Dept of Urdu jointly organized the webinar which was dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, was the chief guest for the occasion. He congratulated all the three departments and said that it was important that languages come together and join hands to move ahead in today's scenario. He also laid stress on the fact that Indian languages have a rich heritage that we need to focus on. He also added that the New Education Policy has given emphasis to Indian languages and we should follow the lead to incorporate same in our education initiatives also.

Prof. Mahrukh Mirza from KMC Language University, Luckhnow said that the New Education Policy recognizes the role and responsibility of teachers in the society. Prof. Sudhir Pratap Singh, from JNU, New Delhi said that the New Education Policy has laid stress on the aspect of Indian languages and we should bear in mind the significance of same while preparing new curricula. Prof. Joga Singh from Punjabi University, Patiala stressed upon the importance of being multilingual in the present era. He also spoke on the need to implement the teaching in Indian languages in a stringent manner at school levels.

Dr. Gurmeet Singh, Chairperson, Dept of Hindi said that the New Education Policy shows us a way to reinvent our current education system. He also said that there is no bigger scholar than Mahatma Gandhi when it comes to champion the rights of Indian Languages and hence the webinar is dedicated to him. Prof. Sarabjit Singh, Chairperson, Dept of Punjabi laid stress on the fact that use of Indian languages as a medium of instruction will help students express themselves to the best of their abilities. Dr. Ali Abbas, Chairperson, Dept of Urdu moderated the panel discussion.

The webinar saw participation from across the country with faculty and students joining from various universities.