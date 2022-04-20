Languages Of BJP, BSP Leaders Have Changed As They Are Losing Polls: Dimple

Azamgarh: Wife of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said that intelligence inputs suggest that BSP and BJP are losing election therefore language of these leaders have changed. "The narrative of political discourse has changed. Instead of talking about development of state, leaders of BJP and BSP are talking about dividing society on the religious and caste lines," Dimple said while addressing a series of rallies here today. She said that Narendra Modi Government has claimed improvement in economy. If that's so why prices of LPG cylinders have gone up? "This is a basic necessity and government should have spared women from this price rise," she said. Dimple said that BJP leaders are claiming law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is bad. These leaders should compare crime situation in UP with BJP-ruled states. The Akhilesh Yadav government has checked crime rate. Projects have been launched to protect lives of women. The Dial 100 is a great success, she said. "If the alliance forms next Government in UP we will give smart phones to youth, pressure cookers to women and half the bus fares. But what the BJP and BSP leaders will give to you? Ask them they will not be able to give any answer," he said. Justifying forming an alliance she said that this pact has cleared cloud. The uncertainty has gone now. People are voting for alliance because they know only Congress-SP alliance can take UP to the path of progress, she said. UNI