L&T emerges as lowest bidder in multiple projects

New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder in multiple infrastructure projects, including ONGC, Nuclear Power Corporation and Chennai Metro Rail.

On the ONGC NLRNC project, sources said L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited has emerged as the lowest bidder for ONGC's New Living Quarters & Revamp at NQ Complex Project (NLRNC Project) after the state controlled Indian oil giant opened the financial bids submitted by the 2 bidders.

The scope involves the engineering, procurement, and construction of a living quarters platform for 120 people which will be required to be installed on a separate jacket and bridge-linked with the nearby NQO platform. The project also has a considerable revamp scope of existing process systems at NQ Complex.

LTHE has in the past executed several living quarter platform projects for ONGC viz. MHN Process Platform and Living Quarter Project, Bassein Development Project and Process & Living Quarter Project. The NLRNC project corroborates LTHE's contribution to support ONGC in its commitment to "Making Tomorrow Brighter"

On the NPCIL Kudankulam 5&6 project, the Heavy Civil Infrastructure business of L&T Construction, the construction arm of Larsen & Toubro emerged as the lowest bidder to construct the main plant of Kudankulam 5&6 units (KKNP 5&6)for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

The scope of work comprises of construction of Reactor building, Reactor Auxiliary building, Turbine building and other associated safety related structures for the two new units which ar e planned to be constructed adjacent to KKNPP 3&4. The project is slated to be completed in 64 months.

Each unit is expected to operate at a gross installed capacity of 1000 MWe.

L&T is already executing three packages in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant campus. The packages in KKNPP 3 & 4 unit, which are under execution, are Main Plant Civil works, Hydro-Technical Structures and Main Plant Electrical Package.

On Chennai Metro Phase 2, Larsen & Toubro emerged as the lowest bidder to construct the first 7.955km elevated section (ECV-01) of Chennai Metro's new 26.09 km Line-4 (Light House – Poonamallee) and 47 km Line-5 (Madhavaram – Sholinganallur), after officials from the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) opened financial bids.

This section of Line-4 with 9 stations from Power House to Porur Junction on Arcot Road will include a roughly 4.2 km double-decker integrated section with Line-5 with 5 stations between Alwartiru Nagar and Porur Junction.

