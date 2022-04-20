L&T emerges as L1 in Rs 7,289 cr package of bullet train

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro has emerged as L1 for another package in the Bullet Train project - the country's biggest infrastructure project till date.

Larsen & Toubro emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 7,289 crores for the C6 package for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, popularly referred to as the Bullet Train project from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

Coming at the heels of winning the mega C4 package of Rs 24,985 crore (that constitutes 46.66 per centof the project), C6 involves the design and construction of civil and building works, including testing and commissioning on design build lump sum price basis for a double line high speed railway involving 87.5 km of viaducts and bridges, 25 crossing bridges, a tunnel, 97.50 km of roads, one station, a maintenance depot, 4 sub-maintenance depots, and a host of other associated structures.

The project is being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The other bidders for this package were the Tata Projects-J. Kumar Infrastructure Projects Ltd-NCC Ltd and AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd-Ircon International-JMC Projects consortiums.

—IANS