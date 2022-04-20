L&T Construction awarded large contract for its smart world communication business

Mumbai: The smart world and communication business of L&T Construction has secured a large order from the Indian Army to establish a unified network management system for managing, supporting and operating a countrywide armed forces network under the Network for Spectrum (NFS).

"This is an extremely crucial and sensitive project for the Ministry of Defence and we are proud that the ministry has reposed its faith in our technical, engineering and solutioning capabilities to execute this project," said S N Subrahmanyan, Managing Director and CEO of Larsen & Toubro.

"It involves creating a centralised network monitoring, management and control system for all the seven layers under NFS which interconnects 414 defence stations," he added while describing the scope of the mandate.

The project involves the creation of a resilient cloud-based IT infrastructure on infrastructure-as-a-service (IAAS) model.

The scope also includes next-generation operations system and software based unified network management system, eight network operations centres (NOCs) consisting of national NOCs, disaster recovery NOCs, regional NOCs, security operation centres, tier three data centres and training infrastructure.

The facilities under this project will allow real-time monitoring of complete IT network backbone of the Indian Army and provide complete visibility of deployed network assets, leading to optimal utilisation of resources.

The project is to be implemented in 18 months followed by three years of warranty.

L&T describes a large project with value ranging between Rs 5,000 crore to 7,000 crore. (ANI)