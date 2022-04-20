L&T Arm Bags Order From RVNL In U'khand

New Delhi: Engineering major L&T on Thursday said its construction arm has won a significant order from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for a project in Uttarakhand.

As per the company''s classification, significant contracts are in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

L&T Construction has been awarded the project for its heavy civil infrastructure business, L&T said in a statement "The order from RVNL is for the construction of Rishikesh-Karanprayag Tunnel 2 package works comprising tunnels, bridges and formation works in Uttarakhand. The project consists of the main tunnel with parallel escape tunnel and ballast-less track that runs inside the main tunnel," it said.

It is a fast track project and is to be completed within stringent timeline. PTI