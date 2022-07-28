    Menu
    Landslides block roads in Uttarkashi

    The Hawk
    July28/ 2022

    Gangotri: Incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday, triggering landslides which blocked the Gangotri National Highway besides 14 rural roads.

    With boulders rolling down intermittently from the hills, the Gangotri national highway is blocked near Bandarkot, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

    Besides the highway leading to the Himalayan temple, 14 rural roads are also blocked by mounds of debris brought on to the roads by landslides, he said. It has been raining continuously in the district since Wednesday evening. 

    —PTI

