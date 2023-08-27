Landslide kills man, daughter in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Heavy rains on Sunday morning caused a landslide that buried a man and his daughter in Bangladesh's maritime city of Chattogram.

“Md Sohel, 35, and his seven-month-old daughter, Bibi Jannat, died in the landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chattogram city,”Abdullah Harun Pasha, a senior official of the Chattogram Divisional Fire Service said.

Xinhua news agency quoted an official as saying that rescue attempts had halted, despite the fact that dozens of personnel and volunteers had been sent to the location to look for the missing people who live in cottages with thatched roofs at the base of the hill.

Bangladesh’s seaport city has experienced persistent downpours and flash floods in the hills since the beginning of this month, causing flooding in parts of the Chattogram.

Weather tracking data shows that the last round of rain in the city started on Wednesday and hit Chattogram for five days before the incident.

In the beginning of this month, people were moved out of hills that were at risk of landslides after a hill fell on a microbus.—Inputs from Agencies