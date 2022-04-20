Landslide in Uttarakhand kills five

Uttarakhand: As many as five people were killed in a landslide that took place due to heavy rainfall near Dharchula-Twaghat motorway in Uttarakhand. The incident happened near Ghatghola when a car was crushed under the landslide. According to reports, the rescue team found five dead bodies from the debris. The injured have been rushed to the Dharchula Elementary hospital. The police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rushed to the location. Uttarakhand has been experiencing heavy rainfall from the past few days and many incidents of natural calamities are being reported.