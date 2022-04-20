Landslide in Kinnaur leaves hundreds of people stranded

Kinnaur (HP): Hundreds of people have been left stranded after a landslide at Malling Nullah near Naco in Kinnaur district blocked the Kinnaur-Kaza national highway on Monday, a district official said.

The road link of Kaza subdivision in Lahaul-Spiti district and several villages of Kinnaur district have been cut off from the other parts due to the landslide that followed snowfall.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to remove the debris to clear the Kinnaur-Kaza road.

Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the road due to the landslide, the official said.

—PTI