Landslide Halts Traffic On Badrinath National Highway

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand): A landslide occurred on Thursday near Nandprayag in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district bringing tonnes of rubble on the Badrinath National Highway and disrupting traffic.

The landslide happened during the widening of a road for the Chardham all-weather road project.

The rubble spread up to Nandprayag-Masau Road and also partially damaged some houses in the area creating panic among residents, the District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said.

However, there was no casualty, he said. The debris brought traffic on the route to a halt, the DDMO said. PTI