Landslide Disrupts Movement On Local Bridge

Chamoli: Heavy rainfall in the Kurud area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand triggered a landslide on Thursday which resulted in the blockage of a local bridge in the area.

The rainfall also led to boulders falling down of a hill causing the people living near it to vacate their houses in order to save their lives.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall with thunderstorm for the next 24 hours in the region.

Landslide On Uttarkashi-Chamba Road

Uttarkashi: Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide near Nagun barrier on Uttarkashi-Chamba road here on Thursday.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Police and District Magistrate of Uttarkashi have reached the spot.

Teams have been deployed to carry out the search and rescue operation.

According to IMD prediction, Uttarkashi is likely to receive one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with the generally cloudy sky for next week. ANI