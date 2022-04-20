Landslide buries nine in China

Beijing: Rescue operations are underway after a landslide caused by heavy rainfall swept away nine people on Wednesday in central China''s Hubei province.

According to the local flood control and drought relief headquarters, the landslide occurred at around 4 a.m. (local time) on Wednesday in Dahe Township of Huangmei County, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue teams from the emergency response, public security, armed police, medical and other departments have rushed to the site and relocated more than 40 villagers.

Torrential downpour has hit the county with precipitation exceeding 200 mm. Dahe recorded maximum precipitation of 353 mm.

--IANS