Landslide Blocks Badrinath Highway

Dehradun: The Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand was blocked on Tuesday following a landslide on the route to Lambagad. Pilgrims were safe but remained stranded, officials said.

Work was already underway to remove the debris. The route would be cleared in some time, an official said.

The hills around Badrinath also witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday.

It has been raining for the past 24 hours in most parts of the hill state, including Pithoragarh, Nainital, Almora and Badrinath. The Regional Met department has forecast more rain till Wednesday.

The Jauljeevi-Munsyari road in Pithoragarh was also blocked, the official added.