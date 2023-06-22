Landmark strategic deals announced after Biden-Modi talks; Democracy is in our veins, no discrimination against minorities, says PM

Washington: Joint production of jet engines in India to power military aircraft and the US drone deal were both lauded as "landmark" agreements by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, marking a major step forward in the strategic alliance between the two countries.

After his summit talks with Biden, Modi held a joint news conference in which he vigorously defended his government's record on democracy and human rights. He said things like, "Democracy is in our spirit...and flows in our veins," and that minorities were not discriminated against

The two heads of state expressed their delight at the strengthening ties between India and the United States, which the President described as among the "most consequential" in the world.—Inputs from Agencies