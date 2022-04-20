Landfill Site At Noida: NGT Asks Residents To Approach UP Govt

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed a Noida-based association of homeowners to approach the Uttar Pradesh government with its plea that the proposed Sector 123 site was unfit for setting up a landfill for municipal waste.

A bench headed by acting Chairperson Justice U D Salvi asked the residents, who are opposing the setting up of a waste-to-energy plant and landfill at the site, to make a representation to the state government and the NOIDA authority.

"It can be seen that the matter of utilisation of the site at Sector 123, NOIDA for municipal solid waste processing site/waste to energy plant lies before the authority and the aggrieved parties are granted liberty to approach the authorities concerned to vent their grievances.

"The present application can be disposed of with liberty being granted to the applicant to approach the state of Uttar Pradesh and NOIDA authority with a plea that as per sitting criteria the site at Sector 123, NOIDA is not an appropriate site. Liberty in aforesaid terms is thus granted," the bench said.

The green panel also directed the authorities concerned to take a decision in this regard after considering the plea in accordance with law.

The tribunal's direction came while disposing of a plea filed by Homes 121 Apartment Owners Association seeking relocation of a waste-to-energy plant at sector 123 in Noida on the grounds that it would cause air and water pollution.

The plea contended that nearly half-a-dozen residential sectors with at least 20,000 families were staying in the area and severe health hazards were likely to occur in case the plant is constructed there.

The tribunal had earlier refused to review its order directing the Noida Authority to use the landfill site at Sector 123 as a temporary place for dumping of waste.

The green panel had said that said "no interference" was required in its order of October 24, 2017 which prohibited dumping of municipal solid waste at the site in Sector 138-A Noida.

The NGT had on October 24 last year directed the Noida authority not to dump municipal solid waste or any other waste at the site in Sector 138-A Noida.

It had said they should use the site at Sector 123, Noida as a temporary site for dumping of waste and this dumping of waste should be strictly with the provisions of Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules.

The NGT had then directed Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida authority to start construction of waste-to-energy plant at the designated site within six months.

"They will ensure that pits are created, constructed and waste is properly segregated is stored in a scientific manner, it is covered with soil and disinfectants are spread on regular intervals.

"We direct the UP pollution control board to issue directions in this behalf and ensure that those directions are properly implemented without delay and default," it had said.