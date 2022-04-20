Mumbai (Maharashtra): The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a contract to supply 28 bridges for Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

The project involves two packages to procure, fabricate, assemble, paint and transport 28 steel truss superstructures with bearings to various sites that will cross over roads, rivers, railway lines and other structures.

The project was secured through a consortium of L&T and IHI Infrastructure Systems of Japan, L&T said in a statement on Friday.

The value of the contract is between Rs 1,000 crore to 2,500 crore. When completed, it will be India's first bullet train project.

According to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, about 70,000 tonnes of steel will be used for the fabrication of these steel bridges, which will provide a boost to the country's steel industries and their allied supply chains.

The 508 km Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will have trains operating at a speed of 320 km per hour, passing through Maharashtra, Gujarat as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The distance is expected to be covered in two to three hours and will cover 12 stations along the route.

The project is funded by theJapan International Cooperation Agency(JICA).

—ANI