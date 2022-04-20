Bhubaneswar: L& T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, launched its Project Neelachala- a CSR Program for providing disaster resilient shelter homes to people affected by Cyclone Fani. The foundation laying ceremony of this program was laid by Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director of LTTS along with Puri District Collector Balwant Singh. As a part of the Project Neelachala, LTTS will provide skill development programs for residents in various construction activities. The training provided by LTTS will ensure the affected people have an additional means of livelihood in the longer run. The foundation stone for the construction of 150 disaster resilient houses was laid at Badaghoi sahi village under Puri sadar in presence of Puri District Collector Balwant Singh yesterday. LTTS would use modern building materials and technology to make these houses bear the brunt of disaster like cyclone and flood. "The people of Odisha have shown immense strength and resilience in recovering from the after- effects of Cyclone Fani," Mr. Balwant Singh said.

This initiative undertaken by L& T Technology Services is a welcome step since rebounding from such a massive natural calamity requires contribution from all including the business community, he said. Dr. Keshab zPanda, CEO & MD, L& T Technology Services said, Project Neelachala is a unique CSR initiative. Apart from providing shelters to those in need, the training that L& T Technology Services imparts as a part of this program enables the beneficiaries to attain financial independence. Habitat for Humanity India is L& T Technology Services' construction partner for the Project Neelachala. UNI