Hyderabad: L&T Smart World & Communication, a business unit of Larsen & Toubro, has rolled out smart technology solutions to combat Covid-19 in 20 major cities across India.

These technologies are helping the administration in cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Prayagraj, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has partnered with municipal and police agencies of various cities to set up technology and command and control centers/city operations centres.

"L&T Smart World & Communication has been working with various city administrations and state governments to effectively manage complex civic functions in metropolitan cities," said S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, Larsen & Toubro.

The technologies deployed in Hyderabad include Artificial Intelligence based vehicle movement restriction. As the administration in Hyderabad issued an order asking people not to drive beyond 3-km from their residences even for buying essential goods, L&T has devised an innovative way to help the police enforce the restriction.

Using existing Machine Learning based automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system, vehicle locations are monitored continuously.

Over 200 cameras deployed in key areas across the city are enabled with deep learning based crowd formation analytics triggering real-time alerts at the police command centre.

--IANS