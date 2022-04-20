Land For Mosque Should Be Given Inside Ayodhya City: Iqbal Ansari

Ayodhya: The five acres of land to be allocated for building a mosque under the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute should be inside Ayodhya city, Iqbal Ansari, a main litigant in the case, said.

"It seems that the Uttar Pradesh government was identifying land outside the periphery of Ayodhya which is unfortunate," he said.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Ansari said that plans for the mosque should be given inside the Ayodhya city so that a mosque along with a women hospital could be constructed.

Ansari further said that Ayodhya is always a place of communal harmony where Hindu and Muslim had lived peacefully and now too along with construction of a Ram temple and a mosque, a hospital should be set up to serve the people.

Earlier, media reports had suggested that the district authorities have identified land for the mosque outside the 14 'kosi parikarma' path which is almost near the Ayodhya border with adjoining districts.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had given its historic verdict on Ayodhya in which it has asked the government to set up a trust within three months for construction of Ram temple and providing five acres land in Ayodhya to Muslims for a new mosque. However, the government is yet to set up a Trust even after passage of over two months. UNI