Land-for-jobs case: ED attaches Rs 6-cr assets of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family, 'linked' firms

New Delhi: On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate announced that, as part of its money laundering investigation into an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam, it had attached assets worth more than Rs 6 crore belonging to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's family, including his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, and linked companies.

The agency said in a statement that a preliminary order had been obtained under the PMLA to attach six immovable assets in Patna, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), and a four-storey home at D-1088 in the affluent New Friends Colony neighbourhood of south Delhi.

A land parcel owned by RJD chief's MP daughter Misa Bharti in the Bihta area of Patna, and two land parcels located at Mahuabagh (Danapur) in Patna, owned by former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and A K Infosystems Pvt Ltd (a company stated to be controlled by Prasad's family). There was also an allotment of land in the Sahibabad industrial sector of Ghaziabad, which belonged to Yadav's son-in-law Vineet Yadav and his father-in-law Shiv Kumar Yadav. Hema Yadav was married to Vineet.—Inputs from Agencies