Land for job scam: CBI files charge sheet against Tejashwi, Lalu, Rabri

New Delhi: CBI officials announced Monday that a charge sheet has been filed in the land for jobs scam case against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, his father and former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad, and his mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

This is the second charge sheet in the case, and it identifies 14 additional defendants. They claimed that new evidence and documents discovered after the initial charge sheet were the foundation for the new filing.

They added that the CBI has named AK Infosystems and other middlemen in addition to members of the Yadav family.

A special CBI court received the charge sheet.

Officials claimed they needed to file a second charge sheet because they hadn't been able to fully flesh out the accused's alleged roles in the crime in time for the first one.

The CBI claims that preferred persons were given jobs in the railways in breach of regulations and without public notice or advertisements. In several zonal railways in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur, the agency says that replacements from Patna were recruited during Lalu Prasad's time as minister in the UPA government (2004-2009).

It is believed that in exchange for Lalu Prasad's support, the candidates sold him or his relatives' land at steep discounts.—Inputs from Agencies